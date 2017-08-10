Presented by

Adam Grant's Advice for Raising Resilient Kids

Aug 10, 2017 | 6 videos
Video by The Atlantic

Wharton School professor and author Adam Grant argues that kids are too often sheltered from struggle. In this short interview at the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival, Grant recommends that parents seek advice from their children so that they can practice responding to adversity.

Authors: Nicolas Pollock, Brianna Pressey, Tynesha Foreman

