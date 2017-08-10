Presented by
Adam Grant's Advice for Raising Resilient Kids
Aug 10, 2017
The Atlantic
Wharton School professor and author Adam Grant argues that kids are too often sheltered from struggle. In this short interview at the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival, Grant recommends that parents seek advice from their children so that they can practice responding to adversity.
Authors: Nicolas Pollock, Brianna Pressey, Tynesha Foreman
Big ideas from the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival