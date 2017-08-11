How the News Media Fails Viewers

“Too much of our political coverage is meta-analysis... it's a look at how things are going to look,” argues Jon Lovett, former Obama speechwriter turned podcaster, at the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival. In this short interview, Lovett says that when television pundits dissect the performance of politicians, the news becomes a kind of “theater criticism.” Lovett, who hosts a show called Pod Save America, says young audiences are reacting by searching elsewhere for intellectually honest reporting.