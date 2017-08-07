Trump's 'Adhocracy' Could Leave the World in Disarray

“This is going to be a much messier world that the next president is going to have to deal with,” says Council on Foreign Relations President, Richard Haass. President Trump has introduced a large degree of unpredictability in American foreign policy through an undisciplined decision-making process and little regard to international institutions. Interviewed at the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival, Haass argues this level of uncertainty could result in a disruption of international order and growth in global challenges. For more, see Haass’s “Donald Trump and the Danger of ‘Adhocracy.’”