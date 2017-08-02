What Drives Sally Yates

Sally Yates knew she had found her calling during her first week of law school. She spent the next 27 years working at the Justice Department, rising from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Georgia to the number two position at the Department of Justice. Her career abruptly ended when President Trump fired Yates after she ordered the Department of Justice not to defend his travel ban. “I couldn't in good conscience send Department of Justice lawyers in to defend the Executive Order that I did not believe was grounded in truth,” Yates says in this interview filmed at the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival. “I don't feel like I would have been doing my job to have done anything other than that.”