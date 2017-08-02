Presented by
Should We Get Rid of Political Parties?
Aug 02, 2017
Mickey Edwards was a Republican congressman for 16 years, but now he argues for shaking up the system. "It's a dumb way to try to run a government," he says, reflecting on the current gridlock and polarization between Democrats and Republicans during this interview at the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival. For more, see Edwards’s 2011 Atlantic story, “How to Turn Republicans and Democrats Into Americans.”
