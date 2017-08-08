Presented by
The Atlantic Argument
How America Lost Its Mind
Aug 08, 2017
The Atlantic
In Kurt Andersen’s latest book, Fantasyland, he argues that America has become ‘untethered from reality’. This is due to a combination of the new age mentality born out of the 1960s that encouraged American’s to find their own truth and the internet age, which has allowed us to create communities that reinforce our beliefs. According to Andersen, the perfect manifestation of America’s journey away from reality is the election of Donald Trump.
Authors: Nicolas Pollock, Sophia Myszkowski, Kurt Andersen
