What Does 'Late Capitalism' Really Mean?
Aug 03, 2017
The cynical #latecapitalism meme going around social media calls out the inequities and absurdities of the modern economy. Google search interest in the phrase has more than doubled in the past year. In this episode of Unpresidented, Atlantic contributing editor Annie Lowrey explains where the phrase comes from, how it got so popular, and the deeper meaning of its current usage. For more, read her article Why the Phrase 'Late Capitalism' Is Suddenly Everywhere.
