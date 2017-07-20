Is Trumpism the New Conservatism?

In the first half of the 20th century, the GOP wasn’t considered “conservative.” It included liberal Republicans who supported social security, infrastructure spending, and civil rights. But in 1964, Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater became the Republican candidate running on an unabashedly conservative platform and shocking the establishment. Goldwater’s conservative movement ended up dominating Republican politics for 50 years. Trump’s takeover of the Republican Party looks a lot like Goldwater’s, so could an ideological movement resembling Trumpism dominate the next 50 years?