Jon Batiste Reinterprets 'Battle Hymn of the Republic' for The Atlantic

Jul 19, 2017
Julia Ward Howe first published her iconic poem in The Atlantic in 1862. The song quickly became an anthem of the Civil War and a touchstone of the American Idea. In that spirit, The Atlantic asked renowned jazz musician Jon Batiste to create a new arrangement of the song for the magazine’s first podcast, Radio Atlantic.
Authors: Kasia Cieplak-Mayr von Baldegg, Matt Thompson, Nicolas Pollock
