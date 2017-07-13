Presented by

What Is Dodd-Frank and Why Does Trump Want to Repeal It?

Trump campaigned on deregulating Wall Street, saying that regulations are “killing our country and our jobs.” He wants to repeal Dodd-Frank, the 2010 law that tried to reign in the banks after the financial crisis. What exactly does Dodd-Frank do? And is the president right that it threatens the American economy?

