Unpresidented
What Is Dodd-Frank and Why Does Trump Want to Repeal It?
Jul 13, 2017
The Atlantic
Trump campaigned on deregulating Wall Street, saying that regulations are “killing our country and our jobs.” He wants to repeal Dodd-Frank, the 2010 law that tried to reign in the banks after the financial crisis. What exactly does Dodd-Frank do? And is the president right that it threatens the American economy?
Authors: Daniel Lombroso, Alice Roth, Jackie Lay, Gillian B. White
