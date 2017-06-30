How Bad Is the Senate Health Care Bill?

Many Republicans in the House were convinced to vote for the American Health Care Act on the premise that the Senate would "fix the bill.” But the Senate’s version “is not more compassionate.” Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and architect of the Affordable Care Act, discusses the issues he sees with the proposed Better Care Reconciliation Act. “I actually don’t think this legislation corresponds to President Trump's guts,” he says in this short interview filmed at the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival.