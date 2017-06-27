The Travel Ban Ruling Means My Kids Don't Belong

On June 26th, the Supreme Court allowed part of President Trump’s travel ban to take effect. Writer Wajahat Ali worries about telling his young kids. “I am now forced to tell my two, caramel-mocha skinned children with arabic, multi-syllablic names that their country might no longer want them,” he says. But, Ali argues that is also an opportunity for action and a chance to ensure that the American dream “remains an achievable reality for all citizens.”