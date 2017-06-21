Presented by
Populism Will Save the Democrats
Jun 21, 2017
Democrats suffer from a painfully common misperception that cost them the 2016 presidential election: that they are the party of the economic elite. Franklin Foer argues that they need to craft their own version of populism – not Trump-style economic nationalism, but a program that rails against monopoly and crony capitalism.
