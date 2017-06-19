Drug-resistant bacteria is rapidly outpacing the development of new drugs. A 2016 report, The Review on Antimicrobial Resistance, estimates that globally 700,000 people die each year from drug-resistant bacterial infections. Part of the problem is that developing new drugs has become increasingly difficult. That’s why Andrew Roberts, a British bacterial scientist, is returning to a more primitive form of drug research— with a 21st century twist. Roberts started a crowd sourcing campaign to enlist people from all over the world to send him bacteria samples in the hopes of finding new antibiotics.