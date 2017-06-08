Presented by

Trump’s Ignorance Won’t Save Him

Jun 08, 2017 | 7 videos
The president’s defenders have a simple explanation for the conduct James Comey described to Congress: Trump didn’t know what he was doing. Washington Bureau Chief Yoni Appelbaum argues that the president’s ignorance is no excuse. Trump is the commander-in-chief and is responsible for his actions.

Authors: Yoni Appelbaum, Daniel Lombroso

