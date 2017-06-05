Presented by

Environmental Racism Is the New Jim Crow

Jun 05, 2017
African Americans face disproportionate rates of lead poisoning, asthma, and environmental harm. Staff writer Vann R. Newkirk II argues that discrimination in public planning is to blame. “Pollution and the risk of disaster are assigned to black and brown communities through generations of discrimination and political neglect,” says Newkirk II. The environment is a system controlled and designed by people—“and people can be racist.”

Authors: Daniel Lombroso, Vann R. Newkirk II

