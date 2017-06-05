Presented by
The Atlantic Argument
Environmental Racism Is the New Jim Crow
Jun 05, 2017
|
6 videos
Video by
The Atlantic
African Americans face disproportionate rates of lead poisoning, asthma, and environmental harm. Staff writer Vann R. Newkirk II argues that discrimination in public planning is to blame. “Pollution and the risk of disaster are assigned to black and brown communities through generations of discrimination and political neglect,” says Newkirk II. The environment is a system controlled and designed by people—“and people can be racist.”
Authors: Daniel Lombroso, Vann R. Newkirk II
About This Series
Ideas and provocations from our contributors