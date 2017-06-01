Presented by

The Atlantic Argument

Trump's Most Drastic Statement Yet

Jun 01, 2017 | 5 videos
Video by The Atlantic

Climate change is the ultimate collective problem and the Paris accord was the ultimate collective solution. Now the United States joins Syria and Nicaragua as the only nations who have refused to sign on to lower their emissions. Staff writer Uri Friedman argues Trump’s move pushes a dangerous, Darwinian world view that previously led to global war.

Authors: Uri Friedman, Daniel Lombroso, Leah Varjacques

