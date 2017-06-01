Presented by

You Are Here

What Makes Things Cool?

Jun 01, 2017 | 2 videos
Video by The Atlantic

Although trends might seem completely random, there are well-documented patterns to what becomes popular. A 20th century industrial designer, who created some of America’s most iconic looks, developed a theory of coolness that has been backed up by various scientific studies. Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic, explains the science behind why we like what we like.

Authors: Alice Roth, Nicolas Pollock, Derek Thompson, Caitlin Cadieux

