What Makes Things Cool?
Jun 01, 2017
The Atlantic
Although trends might seem completely random, there are well-documented patterns to what becomes popular. A 20th century industrial designer, who created some of America’s most iconic looks, developed a theory of coolness that has been backed up by various scientific studies. Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic, explains the science behind why we like what we like.
Authors: Alice Roth, Nicolas Pollock, Derek Thompson, Caitlin Cadieux
