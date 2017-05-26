Presented by
Bob Woodward Tells the Media to Calm Down
May 26, 2017
The media has often drawn parallels between the investigation of the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia to the notorious Watergate scandal. But legendary investigative reporter Bob Woodward has cautionary advice for journalists covering the Trump era. “Be on the surface respectful,” Woodward says. “But never stop the inquiry.”
