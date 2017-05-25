Presented by

Why Do Americans Smile So Much?

May 25, 2017 | 1 videos
Video by The Atlantic

Americans tend to smile more often than people in other countries. Olga Khazan digs into a couple scientific findings why — it turns out, American smiles signal excitement, confidence, and also have to do with a long history of immigration.

For more, read Olga’s article, “Why Do Americans Smile So Much?”.

Authors: Alice Roth, Olga Khazan, Jeremy Raff, Caitlin Cadieux

