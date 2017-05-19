Presented by
The Atlantic Argument
Trump Scandals Are Good for Putin
May 19, 2017
The Atlantic
Ever since last year's presidential elections, people have been asking: What is it that Putin and the Russians want from Trump? Julia Ioffe argues that the events of the past two weeks help show the answer. Putin wants chaos in the White House. Where America see strength—checks and balances, rule of law, independent institutions—Putin sees weakness. And that's what he wants to show us and his own people. You thought America was strong? Look at it now.
Authors: Julia Ioffe, Leah Varjacques, Alice Roth
