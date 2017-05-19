Over the past decade, new research has revealed the link between early trauma and lifelong mental health issues. These discoveries have since revolutionized social work, healthcare, and early education. Policy changes enacted in response to our understanding of the biology of trauma are prioritizing earlier interventions like nurse home visiting services for at-risk families, and an increase in pre-kindergarten programs.

This short animation by Nadja Oertelt is part of The Atlantic’s Next America: Early Childhood project, which is supported by grants from the Annie E. Casey Foundation and the Heising-Simons Foundation.