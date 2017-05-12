Presented by
Why the White Working-Class Voted for Trump
May 12, 2017
PRRI and The Atlantic surveyed American voters about their feelings on politics. Researchers specifically focused on white, working-class voters—people without college degrees or salaried jobs. While most post-election analysis cited economic anxiety as the main concern of this group, the results of this survey paint a different picture. It was cultural anxiety that drove white, working-class voters to Trump.
Authors: Tynesha Foreman, Nicolas Pollock
