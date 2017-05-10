Presented by
America Needs an Independent Investigation on Russia—Now
May 10, 2017
The Atlantic
In this short video, David Frum argues that Comey’s firing makes a probe more urgent than ever. Republicans in Congress have repeatedly shown that they will not hold President Trump accountable. And, the FBI is ill-equipped for a non-criminal investigation, with or without Comey as director. Only an independent investigation can pull together information from different agencies of government and transcend the partisan protection of the president.
Authors: Daniel Lombroso, David Frum
