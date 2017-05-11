Before Rob Reiner became an award-winning director, actor, and producer known for cult classics like Stand by Me, This is Spinal Tap, and When Harry met Sally, he lived in the shadow of his father — the legendary Carl Reiner, who dominated large and small screens since the 1950s as an actor, writer, and director. However, Rob never felt the pressure of his father’s success. He was inspired by it. In his words, “I wanted to be just like him.” As for his own children, Rob sees his success as something they can use or reject. He just wants them to be happy.