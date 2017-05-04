Presented by
How the Obamacare Repeal Could Cost Republicans the House
May 04, 2017
The House’s passage of its new health-care bill is an immediate win for Trump. But he’s not thinking ahead, argues David Frum. According to a recent Pew survey, 60 percent of Americans believe it is the responsibility of the federal government to provide health care for all. The Obamacare repeal may cost the Republicans their majority in the 2018 midterms.
Authors: Daniel Lombroso, David Frum
