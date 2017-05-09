Church Militant: A Right-Wing Media Empire in the Making

Just outside Detroit, a group of radical Catholics run a rapidly growing news organization. Since being established nine years ago, ChurchMilitant.com (then St. Michaels Media) has grown from a tiny media outfit on the fringes of the Catholic world to a 35-person powerhouse reaching an estimated 1.5 million viewers a month. Michael Voris, the founder of Church Militant, is fighting against what he sees as the “tyranny” of a liberal America. But, Voris—charismatic, pious, untiring—is grappling with his own complicated past.