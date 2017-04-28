Presented by
Atlantic Interviews
Why Launching a War Against North Korea Would Be Immoral
Apr 28, 2017
Video by
The Atlantic
Most American presidents of the 20th century understood that preventive war is immoral and dangerous. But, in the past two decades, striking first has become an accepted foreign policy strategy of both Democrats and Republicans. In this short video, Atlantic writer Peter Beinart argues that Americans need to relearn the wisdom of the past: that preventive war threatens world peace.
Authors: Daniel Lombroso, Peter Beinart
