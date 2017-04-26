Preserving Biodiversity to Feed the World

In the last century, 94% of the world’s seed varieties have disappeared. Family farmsteads have given way to mechanized agribusinesses to sow genetically identical crops on a massive scale. In an era of climate uncertainty and immense corporate power, farmers, scientists, lawyers, and indigenous seed keepers are on a mission to defend the future of food. Botanical explorer Joseph Simcox has been to over 100 countries, collecting thousands of seeds. In this documentary from Independent Lens, he travels to the Peruvian Amazon. “My seeds are my kitchen table,” says Simcox. “My seeds are my way of sharing food with people all over the world.”

This film is an excerpt from the feature-length documentary SEED: The Untold Story, which explores the hidden fabric of our food and the people that painstakingly and meticulously curate its diversity. SEED was produced, directed and edited by Taggart Siegel and Jon Betz of Collective Eye Films. The film will be streaming for free on the PBS website until May 1, 2017.