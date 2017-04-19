Presented by

One Man's Fight to Bury His Wife With Dignity

Video by Craig Jackson

In Alabama, no state laws exist that prohibit burial on private property; however, some municipalities have their own restrictions. In the small town of Stevenson, James Davis had promised his late wife that he would bury her in the front yard. What began as a way to grant his wife's last wishes turned into a nightmarish legal battle with the city. The short film Let Mama Rest tells Davis's story of enduring emotional and financial turmoil over the course of four years. It was directed by Craig Jackson, whose most recent films include Seeding Fear and Mother Canada.

