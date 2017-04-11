Along religious lines, Americans see discrimination very differently. About two-thirds of Americans say Muslims face a lot of discrimination, but a majority of white Evangelical Christians have a different opinion. The majority of this group is much more likely to say that Christians face more discrimination. In this video, Atlantic staff writer Emma Green explores the changing levels of anxiety among Americans after the 2016 election. This is the latest episode of “Unpresidented,” a weekly series from The Atlantic exploring the new era of American Politics.