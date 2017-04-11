Presented by
Religious Discrimination in the Trump Era
Apr 11, 2017
Along religious lines, Americans see discrimination very differently. About two-thirds of Americans say Muslims face a lot of discrimination, but white Evangelical Christians have a different opinion. They are much more likely to say that Christians face more discrimination. In this video, Atlantic staff writer Emma Green explores the changing levels of anxiety among Americans after the 2016 election. This is the latest episode of “Unpresidented,” a weekly series from The Atlantic exploring the new era of American Politics.
Authors: Emma Green, Daniel Lombroso, Alice Roth
About This Series
Atlantic writers explore a new era of American politics