Can Presidents Take Credit for the Stock Market?

The stock market boomed after Donald Trump’s election, and he was quick to say he was responsible. But what’s really behind the so-called “Trump Bump”, and how much can presidents affect what happens on Wall Street? Trump’s administration is packed with Wall Street elites, explains Atlantic editor Bourree Lam in this video. This could account for the market uptick. “[It] made investors optimistic and confident,” she says. “Before November, only 9 percent of investors were looking to buy more stocks. After the election, that number jumped to 42 percent.” Trump also has some policies that could spook investors, which remains to be seen. What does this early success mean for America’s long-term economic success under Trump?



This is the eighth episode of “Unpresidented,” an original series from The Atlantic exploring a new era in American politics