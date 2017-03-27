Presented by
How The Apprentice Manufactured Trump
Mar 27, 2017
28 videos
The first season of The Apprentice re-introduced Donald Trump to the world as an incredibly successful and intelligent businessman—it was a hit show in 2004 and boosted the Trump brand. The show was a major opportunity for producers to create his persona and sell his image to America. How did they pull this off? And what does it mean for Donald Trump to be a reality TV president?
Authors: Alice Roth, Erica Moriarty, Tynesha Foreman
