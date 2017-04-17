The Surge of Refugees Fleeing the U.S. for Canada Ignites Debate

Hundreds of asylum seekers are crossing from the U.S. into the small border town of Emerson, Manitoba. Most are of African origin, motivated by fear of deportation. Nearly 300 refugees have claimed asylum in the small town since the start of 2017. The situation has put a strain on emergency resources and brought the issue to global attention. In a recent poll, 41 percent of Canadians said they think their country is accepting too many refugees.



