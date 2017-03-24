A Migrant Farmworker's Words for Trump

Reyna arrived to the United States in 1999 at the age of 14. She immediately began working on a conventional farm, where there was extensive use of chemical pesticides. “We don’t see a lot of justice for our environment,” she says in this short film, Una Mala Hierba. “So at the same time, there is no justice for the farmworkers who are working the land.” Today, she works on a smaller, organic farm in Ventura County, California. In the film, she explains her feelings on why Trump is a mala hierba, “very bad weed,” for the immigrant community.



This film was directed and produced by Monica Wise and Pilar Timpane. Their newest project is The Last Partera, a documentary which takes place in the Turrialba Valley of Costa Rica.