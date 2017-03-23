A Story of Redemption in Flint, Michigan

Noah Patton’s childhood in Flint was difficult. His community was hit hard by the crack academic and the decline of the auto industry, and the city spiraled downwards. “Growing up, you hear how Flint was a thriving city. Flint was the American dream,” Patton says in this short film, Noah. “My kid got lead poisoning...you have to say to yourself, ‘It’s not right.’ We didn’t ask for the lifestyle that we grew up in. GM built the neighborhood and then left.” Despite the systemic forces that left his community broken, Patton testifies about how his life improved through his belief in God and the positive influence of the Christian faith in his life. Noah was directed by Dana Romanoff and edited by Blue Chalk Media.