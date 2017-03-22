Ovarian Psycos: The L.A. Bicycle Crew for Women of Color

In the Eastside of Los Angeles, a group of women are part of a bicycle crew that aims to confront injustice and redefine identity. They call themselves the Ovarian Psycos Cycle Brigade. This short excerpt from the new documentary Ovarian Psycos profiles Xela de la X, the group’s founder. She’s a mother, artist, and activist. A survivor of sexual abuse, she formed the crew to create a community of sisterhood that feels comfortable taking up space: “It’s a refuge for the runaway, for the throwaway,” she says. The full film will air on March 27, 2017, on PBS’s Independent Lens.