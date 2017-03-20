How an Undocumented Law Student Feels About Trump

Marisol Conde-Hernandez is an undocumented law-school student who has always lived in fear that her legal status will impact her dreams, and especially her family’s future. As the new administration settles into the White House, this short documentary explores how Conde-Hernandez and her family members try to carry on with their lives. This is the fourth episode in a series titled American Sueño, which investigates how different immigration statuses impact the members of this Mexican-American family.



This film appears in the fourth issue of Newest Americans, a collaboration between Rutgers University-Newark, Talking Eyes, and VII Photo centered around America's changing demographics. More information can be found on the Facebook page and Twitter account. This short film is part of an ongoing series on The Atlantic from Talking Eyes Media about movement, location, and identity called State of Migration.