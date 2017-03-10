Presented by

A Story About Vintage Cars, With a Heartbreaking Turn

The short film What a Ride, by Daniel Soares, is about one man’s love of vintage cars and California roads. Soares began filming a documentary on vintage car enthusiasts nearly two years ago, and met a man named Jordan. The film follows the arc of Jordan’s life and passion for speed, and is equal parts beautiful and sad. Soares does a great job at capturing the carefree joys of life—watch his film, Totally Free, about roller skating in San Fransisco. You can find more of his work on his website.

