Melania Trump's Hometown Glory

Sevnica, Slovenia, where First Lady Melania Trump is from, bills itself as a “little lovely medieval town.” The tiny town is now preparing for a potential tourism boom thanks to the 2016 election, and Melania merchandise is everywhere. First Ladyland is a short documentary by MEL Films that explores the hopes of Sevnica’s residents as they watch their most famous export from afar. Set to bright polka tunes, First Ladyland is not a heavy-handed politics video—it’s a charming character study of a place that not many people in the country Trump presides over are familiar with. To see more films from MEL, visit their website and Vimeo page.