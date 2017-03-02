The Legacy of China's Family Planning Rules

In the late 1970s and early 80’s, China implemented rigid family planning measures to slow population growth—the most controversial of which was the one-child policy. In 2015, China announced that it would drop this rule. However, millions of second and third children were born during these decades and are not legally registered. This short documentary, Invisible Lives, by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, follows three of the estimated 13 million unregistered people born outside the one-child policy. “You can’t get married without registration,” says Li Xue, a 23-year-old who struggles with the implications of her status. “Then, if you have a child, your child can’t be registered.”