'Gay Syrians Are Only Those Killed in ISIS Videos'

A new feature documentary called Mr. Gay Syria follows members of the gay Syrian community in Turkey. This excerpt from the film toggles between characters in Istanbul and Berlin, as they plot to send a member of their community to the “Mister Gay World” competition. It’s a close look at a tight-knit and often glossed-over community. “The main idea behind the competition was to launch a campaign to resettle LGBT Syrians from Turkey,” says Mahmoud Hassino, the event organizer. “The country is becoming more homophobic and it's more difficult for LGBT refugees.” The filmmakers are currently crowdfunding the full production costs for their film; learn more on their website.