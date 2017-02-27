Bill Nye on the Nature of Regret

Bill Nye, of the popular former PBS show Bill Nye the Science Guy, had an untraditional path to stardom. He quit his engineering job in 1986 and started working for a television show. When a guest cancelled, Nye filled in doing “science stuff” under the moniker Bill Nye the Science Guy—which led to over five seasons of his own show. “In general, people regret what they don't do. They don't regret too much what they do do,” he says in this animated interview. “So I don't regret having quit my job, having taken these chances. I don't regret that for sure.”