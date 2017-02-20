Presented by

Chimamanda Adichie on What Americans Get Wrong About Africa

Feb 20, 2017 | 4 videos
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the author of books like Americanah and Half of a Yellow Sun. In this animated interview, the Nigerian-born author describes coming to America for college and being floored by how little her classmates knew about Africa. Cautioning against a single story has become a tenet of her life’s work. “I don't think stereotypes are problematic because they're false. That's too simple,” she says. “Stereotypes are problematic because they're incomplete.”

