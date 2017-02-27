Presented by
Editors' Picks
Cabrini Green and Chicago's Public Housing Disaster
Feb 27, 2017
|
547 videos
Video by
America ReFramed
70 Acres in Chicago: Cabrini Green is a new documentary by America ReFramed that was filmed over the course of 20 years. It tells the story of Cabrini Green, a public housing development that sat on one of the most prime real estate areas of Chicago. In 1995, the development was demolished slowly and its primarily black residents were forced out. This excerpt from the film takes place at the very beginning of the intense protests to preserve the community. The full hour-long film is streaming online.
Author: Nadine Ajaka
About This Series
A curated showcase of short films selected by The Atlantic