Kony's Legacy Persists for Children Born From His Army's Sexual Violence

In the early 2000s, Joseph Kony and his Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), abducted tens of thousands of children in Northern Uganda. They stole young boys to fight, and kidnapped young girls to be used as sex slaves and wives to the soldiers. The short documentary I Am Not Who They Think I Am tells the story of two women who were abducted by the LRA and had children while held captive. They escaped after eight years as hostages, but are struggling to reintegrate back into their communities. Their children face stigma and rejection. “I always hear people saying that my mother was captured—they finger-point at both me and my mother,” one young girl testifies. “They think I cannot succeed in life. They think I am a burden in the society.”



I Am Not Who They Think I Am was developed by MediaStorm with the International Center for Transitional Justice.