Ta-Nehisi Coates on Asking Questions That Have No Answers

Atlantic writer Ta-Nehisi Coates has always been curious. “When I was a kid, I pretty much was interested in the same things I'm interested in now: Why does the world look like the world looks?” he explains in this short animation. Coates describes struggling in school and being terrified of journalism at the start of his career. Eventually, with the help of a few key mentors along the way, he learned to craft stories with vision and intention. “Journalism has taught me that I'm a lot tougher than I thought I was,” he admits. “Writing is hard but it is joyous.”