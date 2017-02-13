Presented by
Ta-Nehisi Coates on Asking Questions That Have No Answers
Feb 13, 2017
Atlantic writer Ta-Nehisi Coates has always been curious. “When I was a kid, I pretty much was interested in the same things I'm interested in now: Why does the world look like the world looks?” he explains in this short animation. Coates describes struggling in school and being terrified of journalism at the start of his career. Eventually, with the help of a few key mentors along the way, he learned to craft stories with vision and intention. “Journalism has taught me that I'm a lot tougher than I thought I was,” he admits. “Writing is hard but it is joyous.”
An animated series about the power of curiosity