The Fickle Career of an NFL Player

The chances that a high school football player makes it to the NFL are extremely small. In 2015, 23-year-old, D.J. Morrell was an offensive lineman for the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and felt like he had actualized a lifelong goal. However, Morrell was released before the football season even began. The short film Waiting documents his journey home as he looks after his family, especially his quadriplegic younger brother, and trains for another chance to play in the NFL. This is the first episode of a digital series developed by Alex Morsanutto that profiles professional athletes as they try to succeed in their careers. It is produced by Silvermine Productions.