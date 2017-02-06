Presented by

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Perspective That Comes With Motherhood

Feb 06, 2017
Video by The Atlantic

Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent a large portion of her legal career advocating for women’s rights and was appointed as the second female justice to the Supreme Court in 1993. In this animated interview, she describes attending law school with a 14-month-old baby at home. Ginsburg attributes some of her career successes to her husband’s flexibility and the experience of being a mother. “I think I had better balance, better sense of proportions of what matters,” she says. "I felt each part of my life gave me respite from the other.”

Authors: Daniel Lombroso, Jackie Lay

